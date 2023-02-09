Turkey quake: a father’s pain

AFP photographer Adem Altan was taking pictures of a collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras the day after the earthquake hit the Turkish city when he noticed a man sitting alone in the middle of the rubble.

With rescue teams yet to arrive, people who lived in the block were trying to get to loved ones trapped under the piles of concrete and broken bricks.

But one man was not moving despite the rain and the freezing cold. It was then that Adem noticed that he was holding a hand. He trained his camera on him from about 60 metres (200 feet). It was a delicate moment, but the man in the orange jacket called him in.

Mesut Hancer did not want to let go of the hand of his dead daughter Irmak (AFP / Adem Altan)

“Take pictures of my child,” the man called in a low trembling voice. For a brief second Mesut Hancer let go of his daughter ’s hand to show where she lay. Fifteen-year-old Irmak was crushed in her bed when the first pre-dawn tremor struck. The father wanted the world to see his loss. And it did.

As he took the photo “I had tears in my eyes,” said Adem, an image that would go around the world and become a symbol of the appalling suffering visited on the people of southern Turkey, but also of their quiet dignity.

Mesut Hancer’s refusal to let his daughter go touched millions, crouching amid the shattered remains of his home. “I was so sad,” said Adem. “I kept saying to myself, ‘My God, what immense pain.’” Adem asked the father his name and that of his child. “My daughter, Irmak,” he said.

The collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras where Irmak died on February 6, 2023 (AFP / Adem Altan)

“He was speaking with difficulty. It was hard to ask him any more because his neighbours were demanding silence so they could hear the voices of survivors under the rubble,” Adem added.

As a news photographer for 40 years – 15 of those with AFP – Adem knew he had caught something of the terrible tragedy. Even so, its global impact surprised him, the image appearing on the front pages of The Guardian, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times and shared thousands upon thousands of times on social media. Altan has received thousands of messages from people worldwide wanting to offer support.

“Many told me they will never forget this image,” he said.



Blog written by Burcin Gercek in Gaziantep and Anne Chaon in Istanbul. Edited in Paris by Fiachra Gibbons