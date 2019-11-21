Dignity under extremes

Turkana county, Kenya -- I went to the region to photograph effects of climate change on local communities in far-off Kenyan regions. I ended up documenting dignity.

A member of the Turkana people carries farming tools on her way to her sorghum crops in an arid area in Nanyee, near Lodwar, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 1, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato) A member of the Turkana community carries palm leaves on her head on the way to her house in an arid area in Nanyee, near Lodwar, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 1, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato)

We went to the Turkana region with the UN to cover stories of how climate change is affecting local communities and refugees there. There are two large refugee camps here, with people who have fled unrest in Somalia, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is also home to the local Turkana people. And a place with extreme weather conditions.

Members of the Turkana community work unblocking an irrigation canal to provide water to their sorghum crops in an arid dry area in Nanyee, near Lodwar, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 1, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato)

The region has always been very hot, with very little rain. And the rain falls less and less every year. So a lack of water is one of the issues that these people have to deal with.

Members of the Turkana community walk next to an irrigation canal to provide water to their sorghum crops in an arid dry area in Nanyee, near Lodwar, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 1, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato)

Another is the lack of infrastructure and help from the government. While Kenya’s economy is booming at the moment, there are huge differences between infrastructure and government services between the capital Nairobi and the rest of the country. In the north, the gap is particularly large, you can really feel it. The roads are very bad, the phone lines are bad, there is just no proper infrastructure. And in the middle of all this, you have extreme poverty and extreme weather.

A woman belonging to the Turkana community removes dirt from her son's face while sitting next to her village in Morungole, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 4, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato)

So the people who live here are trying to bring attention to their part of the world, especially the attention of the government.

I was really surprised at the level of cooperation here, despite the tough conditions. The local communities are really working hard to make water pumps. Some of the communities make their living by making and selling coal. What I saw were a dignified people working very had in extreme conditions to make a living, have a proper life and create a better future tor them and their families. They have a strong link with their traditions.

A group of men belonging to the Turkana community gather next to their houses before grazing their cattle in the early morning in an arid dry area in Morungole, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 3, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato)

That really made an impact on me. I suppose that it’s a general human condition that you can find all over the world -- people struggling to make a better future for their kids. I come from Spain and the reason why I ended up here is that the paper I was working for in Spain had layoffs and the work situation was not great, so I decided to come to this part of the world.

An old man belonging to the Turkana community walks on his way to his house early in the morning in an arid dry area in Morungole, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 3, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato) A child belonging to the Turkana community stands next to the family house, covered with a blanket, in the early morning hours in an arid dry area in Morungole, Turkana County, Kenya, on October 3, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato)

But in Spain, we had a strong infrastructure and help from the government. The government and institutions are more present in a country like Spain. In the Turkana region, they’re practically invisible.

A member of the Turkana pastoralist community walks towards his house next to his cattle in the early morning in an arid dry area in Morungole, Turkana County, Kenya on October 3, 2019. (AFP / Luis Tato)

The photo of a woman working her land really summed up the situation for me. She is a refugee, she left her country in really hard conditions and all she has is this small plot of land with some crops and she works it under very hard conditions because she wants the best for her and her family.

This blog was written with Yana Dlugy in Paris.