After the rains
Rivers in France have risen higher and higher after record rainfall fell onto the northeast of the country over the past several weeks.
The Seine is expected to reach a peak of up to 6.2 metres (20.3 feet) in Paris over the weekend, four to five meters above its normal height, after the third-wettest December-January period on record since data collection began in 1900.
The rising waters have flooded roads that run along the river, but most of the damage has hit areas outside the capital, where boats are now the only way to get around the streets.
A quick look at what the water has wreaked:
All eyes are now on the Zouave statue at the Alma bridge, the traditional gauge of Seine water levels.
River quais closed and houseboats now out of easy reach:
Outside Paris, streets turned to rivers: