Baby it's cold outside
As cold weather blankets much of the northern hemisphere with the onset of winter, AFP photographers head outdoors to capture the chilly moments.
Here are just a few of our favorite shots to enjoy as you ready to welcome in 2018.
Strolls through the streets
Taking baby out for a walk in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. (AFP / Sergei Supinsky)
Bundled up in Montreal, Canada. (AFP / Timothy A. Clary)
Kiev, Ukraine. (AFP / Genya Savilov)
Footprints in the snow in Lyon, France. (AFP / Jeff Pachoud)
Going out to play in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev)
Farmers' market in New York City. (AFP / Don Emmert)
Moscow in the snow. (AFP / Mladen Antonov)
Through the trees
Balloons in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (AFP / Vyacheslav Oseledko)
Rocket man in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, near the Russian-leased cosmodrome of the same name. (AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev)
On the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)
Bormio, northern Italy. (AFP / Tiziana Fabi)
And on mountain paths
Leading the herd outside of Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)
On lakes and rivers
Near the village of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in Bavaria, Germany. (AFP / Christof Stache)
The Saint Lawrence River in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. (AFP / Timothy A. Clary)
Ice fishing on the Gulf of Bothnia. (AFP / Olivier Morin)
Navigating snowy Dal Lake in Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)
And at sea
A lighthouse in Saint-Malo, western France. (AFP / Damien Meyer)
Happy New Year and stay warm!
Keeping warm while selling traditional liqueurs in Lviv, western Ukraine. (AFP / Sergei Supinsky)