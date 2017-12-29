Correspondent
Languages

Baby it's cold outside

Yana Dlugy Friday 29 December 2017

As cold weather blankets much of the northern hemisphere with the onset of winter, AFP photographers head outdoors to capture the chilly moments.

Here are just a few of our favorite shots to enjoy as you ready to welcome in 2018.

Strolls through the streets

Taking baby out for a walk in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. (AFP / Sergei Supinsky)

 

Bundled up in Montreal, Canada. (AFP / Timothy A. Clary)

 

Kiev, Ukraine. (AFP / Genya Savilov)

 

Footprints in the snow in Lyon, France. (AFP / Jeff Pachoud)

 

Going out to play in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev)

 

Farmers' market in New York City. (AFP / Don Emmert)

 

Moscow in the snow. (AFP / Mladen Antonov)

 

Through the trees

Balloons in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (AFP / Vyacheslav Oseledko)

 

Rocket man in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, near the Russian-leased cosmodrome of the same name. (AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev)

 

On the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)

 

Bormio, northern Italy. (AFP / Tiziana Fabi)

 

And on mountain paths

Leading the herd outside of Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)

 

On lakes and rivers

Near the village of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in Bavaria, Germany. (AFP / Christof Stache)

 

The Saint Lawrence River in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. (AFP / Timothy A. Clary)

 

Ice fishing on the Gulf of Bothnia. (AFP / Olivier Morin)

 

Navigating snowy Dal Lake in Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)

 

And at sea

 

A lighthouse in Saint-Malo, western France. (AFP / Damien Meyer)

 

Happy New Year and stay warm!

Keeping warm while selling traditional liqueurs in Lviv, western Ukraine. (AFP / Sergei Supinsky)

 

Yana Dlugy
All posts