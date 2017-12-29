Baby it's cold outside

As cold weather blankets much of the northern hemisphere with the onset of winter, AFP photographers head outdoors to capture the chilly moments.

Here are just a few of our favorite shots to enjoy as you ready to welcome in 2018.

Strolls through the streets

Taking baby out for a walk in Ukraine's western city of Lviv. (AFP / Sergei Supinsky)

Bundled up in Montreal, Canada. (AFP / Timothy A. Clary)

Kiev, Ukraine. (AFP / Genya Savilov)

Footprints in the snow in Lyon, France. (AFP / Jeff Pachoud)

Going out to play in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. (AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev)

Farmers' market in New York City. (AFP / Don Emmert)

Moscow in the snow. (AFP / Mladen Antonov)

Through the trees

Balloons in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (AFP / Vyacheslav Oseledko)

Rocket man in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, near the Russian-leased cosmodrome of the same name. (AFP / Kirill Kudryavtsev)

On the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)

Bormio, northern Italy. (AFP / Tiziana Fabi)

And on mountain paths

Leading the herd outside of Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)

On lakes and rivers

Near the village of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in Bavaria, Germany. (AFP / Christof Stache)

The Saint Lawrence River in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. (AFP / Timothy A. Clary)

Ice fishing on the Gulf of Bothnia. (AFP / Olivier Morin)

Navigating snowy Dal Lake in Srinagar in Kashmir. (AFP / Tauseef Mustafa)

And at sea

A lighthouse in Saint-Malo, western France. (AFP / Damien Meyer)

Happy New Year and stay warm!